Elks donate WVS

Submitted photo

 

From left are Sandra Burke, executive director of Winona Volunteer Services; Jen Hemmelman, lecturing knight; Jason Hemmelman, exalted ruler; and Kristin Herrick, trustee.

The Winona Elks Lodge 327 donated 1,391 pounds of food to Winona Volunteer Services’ food shelf. Through a grant from the Elks National Foundation, the Winona Elks Lodge was able to purchase and donate 936 pounds of chicken, 215 pounds of oranges, and 240 pounds of apples to the food shelf at Winona Volunteer Services. In the month of May alone, the food shelf distributed 50,898 pounds of food to food shelf shoppers.