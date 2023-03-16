Christopher Callahan, M.D., has joined the Winona Health medical staff and cares for people in the emergency department.
As an emergency medicine physician, Dr. Callahan said, “So many things happen that are common to us, but are not common to the person it’s happening to. I try to be the best part of someone’s worst day.”
A lifelong Minnesotan who grew up in the Albert Lea area, Dr. Callahan earned his medical degree at the University of Minnesota Medical School and completed his residency in emergency medicine at the Mayo Graduate School of Medicine. He earned his bachelor of science in physiology at Minnesota State University-Mankato.
Dr. Callahan enjoys spending time in southeast Minnesota. He said, “Winona is a friendly, engaging community with a lot to offer. People treat each other like it’s a smaller town than it actually is; it’s nice.”
In his free time, Dr. Callahan enjoys traveling, being outdoors, history, reading, listening to audiobooks, and spending time with family and friends.
For information about health care providers at Winona Health, visit winonahealth.org, and click “Find a Provider.”
