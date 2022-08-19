Join us for our A Community Harvest dinner fundraiser on Tuesday, October 11, at Blue Heron Coffeehouse in Winona. Doors open at 5:30 p.m, and the dinner will begin at 6 p.m.
A delicious five-course harvest dinner featuring local food will make this an event to remember. Plus, hear inspiring stories that bring the power of community to life.
Tickets are sold individually, and seating is limited. Reserve your spot today.
The funds we raise will immediately be put into action to bring people together and build the capacity of leaders with lived experience in our community.
Here in Winona, we are strongest when we unlock the potential of everyone, no matter who they are, to be a leader with the power to build a better future for their family, their neighbors, and the whole community.
You can reserve tickets at tinyurl.com/3ev5mfd9 or www.engagewinona.org/acommunityharvest.
