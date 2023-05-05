Many people in the Winona area struggle to find safe, affordable housing. So Engage Winona is excited to announce the launch of the Winona Area Kitchen Table, a new program to address housing instability in Winona County.
The Winona Area Kitchen Table program will bring together a cohort of local community members who have faced housing instability or homelessness. This team will bring their own lived experience and invite cross-sector stakeholders to work together on solutions to housing issues that will truly work in our community.
We are currently recruiting people with lived experience of housing instability in Winona County to participate in the cohort. The cohort will meet over the next year to identify ways to improve access to housing in Winona County and the state of Minnesota.
Cohort members will make a commitment to contribute about 6-8 hours per month and receive a stipend of $50 per hour. Cohort participants will also receive any support they need to participate in meetings, such as transportation to attend meetings and childcare during meetings.
Do you have lived experience of homelessness or housing instability? Do you have a desire to improve housing access in Winona County? Learn more about the program and apply to participate today at www.engagewinona.org/winona-kitchen-table.
You can also contact program associate NDea Young at 507-556-1672 or ndea@engagewinona.org to get a paper copy of the application, or get help applying.
This program is part of a statewide initiative focused on preventing housing crises and eliminating racial and rural disparities in housing affordability and access. The initiative is designed to shift power to those who have historically been harmed, and to create support structures that will help people before they experience a housing crisis. We’re working closely with regional cohorts in Duluth and Minneapolis, and together the cohorts will identify shared priorities and make recommendations to improve housing in Minnesota.
Program objectives include building relationships between people with lived experience and key stakeholders, collective visioning and design of actionable solutions, and motivating support for tangible change.
“We believe that those who have lived experience with housing instability can lead the way, on a local and statewide level, to advance housing justice,” said NDea Young, program associate at Engage Winona. “The Winona Area Kitchen Table will provide an exciting opportunity for Winona County to make meaningful steps to become a leader in the state for affordable housing.”
