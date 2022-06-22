Essay contest winner: If I Were Mayor for a Day

by Matthew Baumgartner
If I could pick the day I was mayor of Winona, I would choose the day in early June when Winona features Trinona. It’s the day when individuals, tall or small, athletic or not, come together to try something hard and support one another. They inspire others to be the next generation of triathlon.
I received my first finishers medal for my first triathlon when I was 4 years old. I have loved the sport ever since. It has taught me to try hard things and to work hard towards a goal bigger than myself. Trinona is an opportunity for our community to come together and inspire one another to be our very best.
As mayor, I would give all kids of Winona the chance to race Trinona. I would give kids in need the opportunity for a free race entry and access to bikes or gear so that everyone could participate. I would include a special needs and para-athletes division, as well as a parent and child race. If they could have the feeling of crossing that finish line, maybe they would learn to believe in themselves and learn to set higher goals, just like I have.
If I were mayor, I would highlight the community during Trinona. It would be an opportunity to recognize our amazing community leaders, the police and fire departments, individual and group volunteers, supporting businesses, and our inspiring athletes. These groups are some of the truest beauty of Winona. Along with the beauty of the bluffs, glistening Lake Winona, the safe bike paths and beautiful Lake Park, my day as mayor would be epic!
Matthew Baumgartner won the city of Winona Park and Recreation Department essay contest “If I Were Mayor for the Day.” Matthew recently finished his seventh-grade year at Cotter Schools. He is the son of Jessie and Peggie, and has one sister, Megan. Matthew’s essay will be on display at the Winona Public Library. Matthew, congratulations on being Winona’s first Mayor of the Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.