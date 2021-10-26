The 75th Miss Winona Rachel Evangelisto, was crowned Friday, October 22, at Visions Event Center.
The first runner-up and winner of the Spirit Award was Mikaela Mohr, a student at Winona State University.
Rachel is a graduate of the University of Minnesota, Morris majoring in political science and pre-law. Rachel works independently with the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) as a guardian ad litem to critically analyze complex family situations to make sound recommendations to the court.
As the 75th Miss Winona, Rachel plans to dedicate time and energy in Winona as a volunteer and an advocate for the Miss Winona Program. Rachel has firm ties to the community and is looking forward to being an active part of the community. If your business or organization would like to have Miss Winona help as a volunteer or speak at a meeting or gathering please contact Terri Sim at tjsim2358@gmail.com.
