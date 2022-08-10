On Friday, July 22, a fundraiser for the Winona Area Humane Society (WAHS) was held at Sloppy Joe’s tavern at 526 East Third Street in Winona. Thank you to everyone who supported the Humane Society with their tips and donations while George Borzyskowski served as guest bartender. Donations were raised in memory of Evelyn Loshek.
All tips and donations went to WAHS, and the group was thrilled to receive the check. We were able to raise $1,400 in two hours. Thank you, again, to all the donors.
Special thanks and a big shout-out to Carrie Coshnet and Scott Brown for their patience and guidance.
