The Bridges to Better Tomorrows event for Family & Children’s Center was held on November 10, where the agency announced key donors are presenting a $350,000 matching challenge grant to take a Relentless Stand to protect children from abuse and support those with growing mental health challenges after the pandemic.
These donors are inviting people to match their pooled funds on a dollar-to-dollar basis: Jerry and Marilyn Arndt, Binsfeld Family Fund, Cleary-Kumm Foundation, Dahl Family Foundation, Glendenning Foundation, John and Linda Lyche, Jerry and Pat Papenfuss, Josh Severson and Jennifer Knapp Severson, Barb and Dave Skogen, Slaggie Family Foundation, Trust Point, The Weber Group, Jeff and Andrea Wieser and WNB Financial.
Event sponsors were The Weber Group, Merchants Bank and Weiser Brothers General Contractor, Inc.
Mayo Clinic Health System and WA Group were the first pledges to the matching challenge grant. Attendees at the event also pledged and gave $82,570 toward meeting the match.
Gifts will help fund Family & Children’s Center prevention, intervention and treatment programs in La Crosse, Wis., Winona, Viroqua, Wis., Sparta, Wis., and Black River Falls, Wis., serving 4,600 people annually.
Libby Weber and Laura Eddy co-chaired the event with 280 attendees and more who watched the live-streamed portion of the program held at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts in La Crosse, Wis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.