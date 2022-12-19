The Winona Rivertown, Winona Sunset, and Winona Noon Lions Clubs partnered with Celanese Community Foundation to raise the funds to construct two pavilions with four picnic tables each and a canopy to give shade to two picnic tables. The fundraising goal was reached.
Representatives of the Lions Clubs, Celanese Community Foundation, and Winona Community Foundation recently presented a check for over $103,000 to the city of Winona. An additional check for $3,500 was received later from a pledge for this cause. The construction of this phase will take place in early spring 2023.
Winona Community Foundation served as the fiscal sponsor for this effort.
The Lions would like to thank Celanese Community Foundation, the Winona Community Foundation, and all businesses and individuals that made this project a huge success.
