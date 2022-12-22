From: Trempealeau County Health Department
Nearly everyone ages six months and older are now eligible for an updated COVID-19 vaccination.
Children six months through four years old who have begun, or already received, their primary series of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine:
- Are now eligible to receive a third dose of the updated Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least two months after their second dose.
- Are not eligible for the updated COVID-19 vaccine at this time if they already received three doses of the original Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Children six months through five years old who received the original Moderna COVID-19 vaccine:
- Are now eligible to receive an updated Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster dose at least two months after the completion of their Moderna primary series.
The updated boosters (also known as bivalent boosters) have been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS). These updated boosters help to protect against the Omicron variant as well as the original COVID-19 virus strain.
Please remain patient as doses of the updated COVID-19 boosters for the newly eligible age group are expected to arrive in Wisconsin over the next few weeks.
If you have not received your primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine, it isn’t too late. Everyone six months and older is recommended to get vaccinated against COVID-19. People can safely get their COVID-19 vaccines and other vaccines at the same time, including the annual flu vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines remain available and free to all eligible individuals. You do not need an ID or health insurance to get vaccinated against COVID-19. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html.
To find a vaccine location near you, visit vaccines.gov.
