Winter can be an intimidating time of year to get outdoors, but it doesn’t have to be. There’s plenty of ways to stay active during the colder months and find appreciation for the stillness that a snowy landscape offers.
The Winona Outdoor Collaborative is excited to announce the release of their 2022 Winter Programs catalog, chock full of information about all the fun ways to continue getting outdoors, exploring more throughout the winter season.
Have you been curious about winter camping, snowshoeing, cross country skiing or indoor rock climbing? Now’s your chance to join the Collaborative and learn all about winter recreation from one enthusiast to another.
Each month, the Winona Outdoor Collaborative hosts a free meet-up where attendees are provided with the equipment and instruction needed to test out a new form of recreation. Want to dive a bit deeper into a topic of recreation? The Collaborative’s paid workshops or guided retreats are a perfect way to learn more about outdoor recreation and grow your confidence in getting outside.
The program catalog is available on the Collaborative’s website, or you can find a printed version at local coffee shops, the Visitor Center, or the Winona Public Library. Registration is required for most programs. To register, head to the Collaborative’s website, www.winonaoutdoorcollaborative.com.
We hope to see you on the trail this winter season, and we wish you all a very happy New Year!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.