“Remember the time
Sitting by so much water
When we all just laughed.”
- roadside senyru
We are water; water is life. Hosted jointly by the WinLaC partnership, Winona County History Center, and Prairie Island Campground, join Winona Creative Laureate Sarah Johnson for a morning of mindful exploration related to water on Saturday, May 28, 10 a.m. to noon, at Kiwanis Shelter at Prairie Island Campground in Winona.
From 10-10:20 a.m. Sarah will offer mindfulness practice. Then from 10:20 a.m. through noon, participants will have an opportunity to get to know others while we collectively gather stories about the importance of water in our lives through a variety of open-ended activities on a drop-in basis. Come for all two hours, or for whatever time you are able to join us.
This workshop will serve as inspiration for artwork and performance that will be hosted at Prairie Island Campground and unveiled September 10. Community members are invited to also participate in the co-creation of the artwork at Prairie Island during the summer.
This activity is free and open to all in the community thanks to the generosity of the We Are Water MN Winona project. We are Water MN is led by the Minnesota Humanities Center in partnership with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the Minnesota Historical Society, and the Minnesota departments of agriculture, health, and natural resources. We are Water MN is funded in part with money from the Clean Water, Land, & Legacy Fund that was created with the vote of the people of Minnesota on November 4, 2008 and by the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Winona County Historical Society is online at www.winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723 for more information. The Winona County History Center is open daily 10. a.m. to 4 p.m.
