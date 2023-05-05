Crop producers and agricultural professionals face a host of challenges, including pests and pest resistance concerns, agronomic issues, and soil fertility questions. The UMN Extension Strategic Farming program addresses your crop-related concerns through research-based webinars with specialists in the field.
Strategic Farming: Field Notes features live weekly webinars with interactive discussions addressing in-season cropping issues as they arise. The 2023 season begins on Wednesday, May 10, and continues through August 23 on Wednesday mornings from 8-8:30 a.m. Topics will be announced the week of the program in response to needs throughout the season and may include issues related to soil fertility, agronomics, pest management, cover crops, equipment, and more.
Join us for the launch of Strategic Farming: Field Notes on May 10 when we welcome Dr. Dennis Todey, director of the Midwest USDA Climate Hub, for a weather outlook for the 2023 growing season. Dr. Jeff Coulter, UMN Extension corn agronomist, will also be on hand to address corn planting concerns.
You need to register only once for the season at z.umn.edu/strategic-farming. You can attend any or all of the webinars.
Can’t make a live session? No problem. Each session will be recorded and posted shortly after the live program at z.umn.edu/strategic-farming. You can also listen to the session through your favorite podcast-streaming service. Recordings and resources from the winter’s Strategic Farming: Let’s Talk Crops Series are also available at this website.
There is no cost to join in the Strategic Farming series, thanks to generous support from the Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council and the Minnesota Corn Research and Promotion Council.
For more news from UMN Extension, visit www.extension.umn.edu/news or contact Extension Communications at extnews@umn.edu.
