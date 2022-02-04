The University of Minnesota Extension will offer a webinar on tar spot disease in corn crops on Feb. 16 from 9-10 a.m. as part of its Strategic Farming webinar series. “Tar spot of corn: Status and options for this rising issue” will be held via Zoom and is free.
Join Dr. Dean Malvick, Extension plant pathologist, and Dr. Nathan Kleczewski, plant pathologist at GROWMARK Inc., as we summarize the 2021 tar spot of corn situation in Minnesota and the Midwest, discuss management options, and look ahead to what the situation and needs may be for tar spot in Minnesota in 2022.
For more information and to register, visit extension.umn.edu/event/strategic-farming-2022-lets-talk-tar-spot-corn or tinyurl.com/yupwwm6z.
