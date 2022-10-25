Happy Dancing Turtle is offering a free, special family activity just for the Halloween season. The Walk on the Wild Side features pictures and information of some very wild animals. Can you find all 20 deadly animals (pictures!) hidden along the walk? Take a Walk on the Wild Side on the Great River State Trail in Trempealeau. The walk begins in the parking area at the main entrance to the Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge. The 20 deadly animals are hidden over a one-mile stretch of trail, heading towards Perrot State Park.
Pro tip: Use the guide to read about each animal as you go. Look for a QR code at the start of the Walk for the online guide, or go to bit.ly/WildsideDR22 to download a PDF. The Walk on the Wild Side self-guided tour will be out on trail from October 19 to November 1, 2022. Guided Family Nature Walks will be offered in November and December. To see dates and register for a guided walk, go to happydancingturtle.org/classes.
