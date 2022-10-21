Faces of Hope is a drama ministry team composed of 10 students from Hope Lutheran High School. The group uses drama and music to deliver God’s word. Using original adaptations of parables and original stories based on biblical scripture, the group will perform at churches and schools throughout the area. The first performance of Faces of Hope for this year will be held in the St. Martin’s sanctuary on Friday, November 4, at 7 p.m. (right after the fish fry). The performance is roughly 45 minutes long and is especially suitable for family members of all ages. A free will offering will be taken.
Latest News
- Local COVID update
- Halloween events to check out
- WAPS Board moves ahead on $25M HVAC projects
- Hyma running unopposed for Winona City Council
- WSU hosts engineering showcase Nov. 5
- WSU Pres. Olson to DJ Beatles radio show Oct. 26
- Senior U offers course on Underground Railroad, abolitionist Winonans
- Winona Bird Club scholarship, November meeting
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.