Faith Lutheran Church will host author Janice E. Kirk, as she presents “Invitation to Wonder,” a book talk on her latest 2022 release “Drawing Close, Encountering Joy, An Artist's Psalms and Prayers for the Earth,” on Thursday, November 3, from 7-8 p.m. The event will be held via Zoom. Interested book lovers can contact the church office at 507-452-4242 for a link to the Zoom program. The author will offer reading and stories to go with the new book.
“Drawing Close, Encountering Joy” includes prayers, meditations, psalms, and sketches praising, proclaiming, and thanking God for the glories of creation and the miracle of life. From Fort Rock to Hovenweep, redwoods to the Rockies, ocean to high desert, here is an invitation to connect with the natural world. Psalms and prayers for the earth unfold from early morning dew through daytime hours to the night watch. Delight in the colors of dawn, linger in the fellowship of the forest, savor the solitude, lament the losses, be refreshed by tumbling waters, celebrate the glories of life, and hear the robin singing, singing. Draw close; enter into the experience. Encounter the joy and peace of the natural world. Through the eyes of an artist, discover nature’s abiding witness to the “wondrous Mystery wrapped in beauty.”
According to Kirkus Review, “Kirk’s choice to intersperse her own drawings along with her writings and Scripture passages offer readers a warm invitation to gaze at images as well as reflect on the text.”
Kirk is a published author, illustrator, teacher, and musician. Trained as an artist, a singer, and a writer, she writes about nature, the arts, spirituality, and related topics. She holds a B.Mus. from University of Oregon-Eugene and a M.Mus. in vocal performance/pedagogy from University of Colorado-Boulder. She taught music, art, and language arts in the public schools of Oregon and California and served as art coordinator and project writer for the Language, Art, and Music Project in Shasta Co. Schools (1974-77). She recently retired as adjunct voice instructor at Simpson University in Redding, Calif. Currently, she is a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Winona. After many years in California, Jan and husband Don moved to Winona in the beautiful Mississippi River Valley to be closer to their children and grandchildren. For more information on Janice, visit Janiceekirk.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.