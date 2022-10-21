St. John’s United Church of Christ in Fountain City will be hosting their Fall Bazaar on Saturday, November 5, from 1-3 p.m. The church is located at 303 South Hill Street. Available for purchase will be cookies, candies, breads, cakes, brownies, and some surprise treats too – all made by some of the best bakers in Buffalo County. Catch up with friends while you enjoy a beverage and a dessert served in the fellowship hall. A lift is accessible if you are unable to do stairs.
Many theme-based baskets will be offered for a chance drawing. Tickets can be purchased at the church. We hope you enjoy your afternoon with us. Winners of the baskets will be drawn and announced on Sunday, November 6, at 9:30 a.m., right after church.
