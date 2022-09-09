Join Happy Dancing Turtle (HDT)’s Nature Nora for outdoor nature walks. Nature Nora shares fun facts on these hour-long, family-friendly walks, while observing nature. For this month, the walk is scheduled at the Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday, September 17, at 10:30 a.m.
“This time of year, we see plants and animals getting ready for the transition season of fall,” stated Nature Nora. Cost is $5 per family and includes take-home activities and resource recommendations. “Topics will vary based on conditions and phenology,” Nora said. “These walks are rain or shine events. Please come prepared for the weather.” In the event of severe weather cancellation, refunds or rescheduled dates will be offered. Registration is required, so please visit happydancingturtle.org/classes. Family nature walks will also be happening in October, November, and December. Please go to bit.ly/SeptFNW to learn more.
Happy Dancing Turtle is also hosting a new discussion group for adults whose purpose will be to explore challenging topics by reading, watching, or listening to content and then coming together for a lively discussion. Participants will be provided book and video titles, as well as links to podcast episodes related to each month’s topic.
“There is so much information out there and in a variety of formats. We want to offer choices so people may pick at least one of the resources, based on what's easiest for them to take in,” said Jenny Hill, HDT staffer who will facilitate the Pine River group.
The topic for October is overconsumption and consumerism. “Change Exchange is the name of the group,” said Nora Woodworth, HDT program specialist and facilitator for the group in the Driftless region. “We chose big topics that bring up multifaceted issues. We hope to have real down-to-earth discussions about how these issues affect our lives and what steps we, as individuals or a community, might take to address these issues.”
The group will meet on the second Tuesday of the month, beginning October 11, from 6:30-8 p.m. For those in the Driftless location, the meeting place is Bluff Country Co-op, 121 West Second Street, Winona. The Driftless group and one in Northern Minnesota will come together via Zoom for the last 30 minutes of the meeting to share ideas.
For more information about this event and to register, visit happydancingturtle.org/classes.
