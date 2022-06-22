by CESAR SALAZAR
The St. Charles Police Department (SCPD) arrested a man on multiple charges after he led numerous agencies on a vehicle and foot pursuit through the area of Meadow View Drive in St. Charles.
On June 16 at approximately 4:46 p.m., officers arrested Bryan Edward Anderson, 26, of Red Wing, Minn., on potential charges of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and on foot, suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving, speeding, multiple stop-sign violations, failure to stop at a stoplight, driving after revocation, possession of burglary tools, and probation violation after multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a widespread search for him around Meadow View Drive.
According to the report, at approximately 11:48 a.m, an SCPD officer initially attempted to stop Anderson after he allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and nearly hit the officer at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and East 11th Street. Anderson then reportedly fled in his vehicle and was pursued by the officer to the 700 block of Meadow View Drive until Anderson came to a stop at a dead end. Anderson then allegedly exited his vehicle and began fleeing on foot, according to police.
Shortly after Anderson fled on foot, a shelter-in-place order was issued for the immediate area of Meadow View Drive as officers did not know Anderson’s intentions or if he was armed or not, police said. The order was unintentionally sent out to all of Winona County, but Anderson posed no immediate danger to residents outside of the Meadow View Drive area, county officials said.
Authorities ultimately called off the search after determining Anderson not to be an immediate threat to the public and authorities being unable to locate Anderson for two hours.
At around 4:46 p.m., a resident in the area of Southeast 15th Street and 195th Avenue in Dover, Minn., reported seeing a male that matched Anderson’s description in that area. An SCPD officer reportedly spotted Anderson hiding in the woods and arrested and took him into custody without further incident. He was later transferred to the Winona County Jail.
According to the press release, the Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), and Lewiston Police Department joined the search for Anderson, with additional assistance from K-9 units from the WCSO and OCSO. An MSP helicopter also assisted in the search.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.