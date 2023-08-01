The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce will host Family Night on the Farm at Nelson Organic Dairy on Thursday, August 3, 4-8 p.m. at 19675 County Road 33, Altura. This family-friendly event celebrates the economic importance of the agriculture industry to Winona County. Winona County is the third largest dairy producing county in the state of Minnesota and provides thousands of direct and indirect jobs.
The Winona Chamber provides a fun, safe multi-generational family event at a local, family-owned dairy farm each year. While the attractions include the popular family-style picnic complete with root beer floats, hay rack rides, kids games, live entertainment, small petting zoo, and farm implement displays, there is much more to Family Night on the Farm. This event encourages attendees to take an education tour of dairy farm operations, exploring how the cows are cared for, how milking operations work, and what safety standards are in place, as well as how the farm operates just like any other family-owned business. Most importantly, attendees gain an understanding of just how important the local family farm is to the very culture and fabric of Winona County.
There will be a farm machine display, games, a petting zoo, and a children's "train" wagon.
Parking will be available at Lewiston Altura High School, 100 County Road 25, Lewiston, and shuttle buses will take attendees to the farm starting at 4 p.m. A bus will come every 15-20 minutes.
The event is free and open to the public. A family-style picnic begins at 4 p.m. (served while quantities last), and meal tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for kids under 10, or $35 for a family of up to six (two adults and up to four children). Meal tickets can be purchased in advance at the Chamber office, 902 East Second Street, Suite 120, Winona.
