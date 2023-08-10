The University of Minnesota Extension is presenting four webinars on introductory farm transition and estate planning. Webinars will be held on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. starting October 4. There is no cost to attendees. Attend one, or attend all four.
Topics for each session are as follows:
- • October 4: Developing your farm transition goals, and assembling your “team”
- • October 11: All things tax: gifting, selling, and transferring
- • October 25: Wills, trusts, ownership titling — what does it all mean?
- • November 8: Putting the basics together: estate, retirement, health care, and business transfer planning
Participants can register at: z.umn.edu/farm-transition-and-estate-planning23.
Transferring the farm has many challenges, and each situation is unique. David Bau, Nathan Hulinsky, and Susanne Hinricks, Extension educators in Ag Business Management, will discuss several issues and ideas for farm transition and estate planning.
Make plans to participate in these four sessions each Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. starting October 4. You need to register to receive the link for each session. Attendees will receive a link to materials from each session.
Visit extension.umn.edu for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.