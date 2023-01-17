University of Minnesota Extension is presenting four webinars on introductory farm transition and estate planning. Webinars will be held on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. starting January 4, 2023. There is no cost to attendees. Attend one, or attend all four.
Topics for each session are as follows:
• January 4: Developing your farm transition goals, and assembling your “team”
• January 11: All things tax — gifting, selling, and transferring
• January 18: Wills, trusts, ownership titling — what does it all mean?
• January 25: Putting the basics together — estate, retirement, healthcare, and business transfer planning
Participants can register at z.umn.edu/23FarmTransition. You need to register to receive the link for each session. Attendees will receive a link to materials from each session as well.
Transferring the farm has many challenges, and each situation is unique. David Bau and Nathan Hulinsky, Extension educators in ag business management, will discuss several issues and ideas for farm transition and estate planning.
Go to the extension.umn.edu website for more information.
