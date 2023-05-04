The Winona Farmers Market will be moving locations on Mother’s Day weekend this year. Due to Mid West Music Festival events at Levee Park, the market will be set up at the Merchants Bank parking lot at 102 East Third Street in downtown Winona. Join us on Saturday, May 13, from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
