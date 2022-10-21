The Fastenal Company Distribution Center recently donated eight toolboxes to an industrial technology classroom at Winona Senior High School (WSHS).
The toolboxes will help students in the small engines class, taught by Jerry Benedict.
Nicole Danfield, Fastenal environmental, health and safety and sustainability manager, and Stacy Wera, Fastenal administration manager, recently visited the classroom on behalf of Fastenal to present the toolboxes to Benedict and his students. Fastenal has been a strong supporter of industrial tech classes at WSHS and has made several donations to help provide teachers and students with the tools they need for hands-on learning.
Winona Senior High School offers industrial technology courses in four areas — woods, metals, automotive, and engineering. These courses provide lifelong, practical skills for students regardless of future career goals. Students can explore a number of technical skill areas which can lead to the discovery of interests and abilities — and a potential career. Some of the advanced courses can help set up students for success at a technical college, including the possibility of testing out of introductory courses.
For more information about the course offerings at Winona Senior High School, visit winonaschools.org.
