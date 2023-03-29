One in four girls and one in 13 boys will be victims of child abuse.
Danielle Swedberg is the program coordinator for FCC’s Child Advocacy Centers (CAC). According to Danielle, FCC provided services to 639 children and their non-offending caregivers who were part of a child protection investigation in 2022 through Matty’s Place at the Winona FCC and Stepping Stones in La Crosse, Wis.
During Child Abuse Awareness Month in April, Family & Children’s Center (FCC) will be providing free awareness events and presentations at its child advocacy centers, Stepping Stones in La Crosse and Matty’s Place in Winona. The effort begins March 30 when community members of all ages are invited to help FCC staff place blue silhouettes of children in front of FCC’s Winona offices, at 601 Franklin Street, Winona, as a way to raise awareness of the prevention efforts Family & Children’s Center is making to help protect every child, every day. The event is free and open to the public.
A walk to provide awareness for child abuse and sexual assault will be offered on April 25 in coordination with Winona State University’s (WSU)’s Professor Ruth Charles, social work students. FCC staff and the public who are invited to meet at the gazebo near Phelps Hall at 4 p.m. to walk to FCC. Refreshments will be provided after the walk at 4:30 p.m.
FCC child advocacy staff Olivia Kudronowicz and Nicole Eiken will present “Signs and Symptoms of Child Abuse” at the Winona FCC at 601 Franklin Street, on Tuesday, April 25, from 5-6:20 p.m. Food will be provided at 5 p.m. followed by the presentation. Free child care will also be provided. Registration is required for the presentation and the child care by April 21. To register for this presentation and/or child care, email dswedberg@fccnetwork.org.
