From left, Family and Children’s Center (FCC) staff members Ellen Hongerholt, Darik Anderson, Eryn Potthast, Danielle Swedberg, and Karrie Hahn set up blue children symbols on the lawn outside FCC’s Winona headquarters for April, Child Abuse Prevention Month. “They represent the thousands of children affected by child abuse,” said Hahn, the center’s director of Minnesota programs. “Unfortunately only a third of abuse cases are reported,” she continued, advising residents, “If you see something, say something.” FCC’s Mattie’s Place offers a centralized place for reporting child abuse and finding support and treatment. Each year, the Winona office conducts an average of 50 forensic interviews with child abuse victims, said Swedberg, FCC program coordinator. For more information, visit www.fcconline.org.
