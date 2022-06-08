Three people tied for May’s Steamboat Days History Contest. Ritch Jacobson, Tim Dalton, and Dave Fratzke all correctly named five of seven people in the picture. Left to right in last month’s picture were Al Stencel, Len Cross, Miss Winona 1973 LaVonne Fruechte, Mike Gehren, Norm Indall, Bob Welch, and Fred Benning. We drew for the winner.
This month the last Steamboat Days History Contest will pay $50 to the person who can name the most musical acts or entertainers in the past 75 years of Steamboat Days. Mail your entry — with your guess, your name, address and phone number — to the Winona Steamboat Days Committee, PO Box 745, Winona, MN 55987. The deadline for entries is June 20. In case of a tie, a random drawing will select the winner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.