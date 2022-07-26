Winona is blessed to have an abundance of wonderful events, attractions, and businesses that make it an extraordinary place to live. Those amenities also make it an amazing place to visit, and more than $100 million flows into the leisure and hospitality industry in Winona County every year. That money touches everyone, from the restaurant server to the gas station owner to the city’s tax base for things such as better recreation or roads.
The third annual Visit Winona Tourism Awards is giving residents and visitors alike an opportunity to tell us who you think the shining stars are in our community. Online voting on finalists ended on Thursday, July 21, for two awards — the People’s Choice Award and the Hidden Gem Award.
People’s Choice will go to a business, attraction, or event that helps draw people to the community, is well known to tourists and locals alike, and serves a significant number of visitors to the community along with residents. The Hidden Gem Award will be given to an entity that locals love, helps build the fabric of our wonderful community, and delights visitors if they discover it.
The five finalists for People's Choice are Bloedow Bakery, Island City Brewing Company, Mid West Music Fest, No Name Bar, and Prairie Island Campground.
The five finalists for Hidden Gem are Heirloom Seasonal Bistro, Nosh Scratch Kitchen, ORNO Gift + Home, Treasures Under Sugar Loaf, and the Winona Public Library.
Winners will be announced at Visit Winona’s Annual Tourism Celebration on August 2 at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum, 5-7:30 p.m. with a short program at 6:30 p.m. The event is free but RSVPs are required. The event will feature hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar, and the first 100 registered attendees will receive a Visit Winona swag bag of goodies. All who submit RSVPs will be entered to win a Best of Winona drawing that evening for a Best of Winona prize package filled with Winona's favorite things. More information is available at VisitWinona.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.