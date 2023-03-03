According to the Winona County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP), the findings from the 2022 Minnesota Student Survey (MSS) reveal that prevention and education efforts statewide have yielded success in the battle against prescription drug misuse and contributed to lower rates of alcohol use among minors.
Survey data indicates steady declines in both prescription drug misuse rates (since 2013) and alcohol use rates (since 2016).
The data also present reasons for concern around reported increases in marijuana use and a significant rise in anxiety or depressive symptoms.
Winona County ASAP was launched in 2012 in Winona County to help reduce and prevent youth substance use. The alliance began using data from the Minnesota Student Survey (MSS) in 2013 to inform its work and measure progress, and it has been following the results of this survey for the last 10 years.
According to Phil Huerta, program coordinator for ASAP, the MSS is the primary source of comprehensive data on young people at the state, county, and local levels in Minnesota. The survey has been conducted every three years since 1989, and is the only consistent source of statewide data.
In the survey, students answer questions across a wide variety of topics, including general health, substance use, mental health, and school engagement. The results are important because they give an indication of what students are thinking and how they’re faring. They also provide a current picture for schools and other community organizations to understand how students can best be supported.
Over the years ASAP has implemented comprehensive strategies driven by the Minnesota Student Survey. The alliance initially focused its work on prescription drug misuse during the height of the opioid epidemic, then shifted gears to help with the youth vaping epidemic.
Based on the results of this year’s survey, ASAP is now turning its focus to mental health and marijuana education.
“After working with and learning from student leaders over the years, these survey results reinforce to me that more and more students care about their health and future. It also tells us that prevention works,” says Huerta.
ASAP has hired Wilder Research to help analyze Minnesota Student Survey results and track outcomes of its own programs and educational efforts. A full summary report can be found at www.winonacountyasap.org.
To learn how you can support students through ASAP, email coordinator@winonacountyasap.org or call 507-474-9825.
