From: Winona Fire Chief Curt Bittle
Once again, the Winona Fire Department and the Winona Water Department are asking for your cooperation in keeping fire hydrants clear of snow. Some property owners inadvertently are burying hydrants as they clear snow from their property.
City crews are working diligently to clear buried hydrants. This is a difficult and time-consuming task. In a fire emergency, having a quick and constant water supply will make a tremendous difference in the outcome of a tragic situation.
Please, for the safety of your family and the residents of your neighborhood, do your part in keeping hydrants clear. Remember in a fire, seconds can mean the difference between a minor incident and a tragedy. If you are aware of a hydrant that is buried by the snow and are unable to clear it, call the Fire Department at 507-457-8266. Thank you for your cooperation in this matter.
