Visit Alma on Saturday, June 3, for Castlerock Museum’s annual Fire in the Shire event, a citywide celebration of all things medieval.
Events at the Castle start at 10 a.m. with Kazimir the Hungry breathing fire and swallowing swords. He will have additional performances at 12:30 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. The museum opens its doors at 10:20 a.m. and there will be ongoing displays by Clann Tartan and A Life Medieval.
For many visitors, the highlight will be the fighting demonstrations in front of the museum. The Wisconsin Historical Fencing Association will demonstrate the longsword at 10:30 a.m. and 1:40 p.m. and the rapier, dagger, and smallsword at 11:50 a.m. and 3 p.m. Visitors can learn about Armor through the Ages at 11:10 a.m. Clann Tartan will do a pike demo at 1 p.m. and a non-firing matchlock demo at 2:20 p.m. Bardmageddon will perform in the museum theater at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The museum closes at 5 p.m.
The Alma Hotel will provide concessions. Admission wristbands are $6 for adults and $4 for students. Children four and under are free. Visitors in ancient, medieval, or Renaissance era dress pay half price.
Visitors interested in searching for the fabled “Holy Grail” in the shops of the shire can enter a drawing to win the treasured artifact along with $100 Alma Dollars. The drawing will be held at 4:15 p.m. at the Castle. Participating businesses include Fire & Ice, Red Ram Saloon, Alma Leather, The Boutique, Peoples Stories, Water Lily Gifts, Wings Over Alma, Bill’s Talk of the Town, Stump Town Gallery, Riverside Bait and Liquor, W Whiffs, and the Garden Gate.
There will be plenty of merry-making with the Lasa Anahata Tribal Belly Dancers and Midwest Renaissance Actors Guild performing on Main Street. The Clover 4-H Club will be selling cookies and root beer floats from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wings Over Alma and The Big River Theater will be playing The Princess Bride at 6:30 p.m.
Check out the museum’s Facebook page or www.fireintheshire.com for more info.
