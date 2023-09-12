First Baptist Church in Minnesota City, established in 1852, is having its annual service on September 16 at 2 p.m. The speaker will be Pastor Jerry Brantham with Lucas Erdman playing the pump organ. Please come and enjoy the hymns in the oldest church in Winona County.
