First Baptist Church will hold a Holiday Fair on November 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VFW in Winona. The wares will include Thirty-One Totes, jewelry and crafts, snowmen and women, Avon, Creative Memories, Tupperware, skin care, PartyLite, homemade greeting cards, Chocolate Chance, Kerley’s Custom Embroidery, dish cloths and pot holders, Silly Little Rings and Things, Denzer’s Creations, VFW Auxiliary and homemade crafts. There will also be door prizes and soup and sandwich available for purchase.
