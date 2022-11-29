FCCW supports Warrior Cupboard

From left, First Congregational Church member Gayle Gordon presents a donation check to WSU professor Dr. Aurea Osgood for the Warrior Food Cupboard. The Women’s Fellowship of First Congregational Church of Winona, UCC gathered for their annual Thank Offering event to hear from Dr. Osgood, coordinator of the WSU Warrior Food Cupboard, on November 16, 2022. The Women’s Fellowship collected several pounds of food and gave a donation of $540 for the Cupboard.