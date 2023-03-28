First Presbyterian Church in Utica recently welcomed its new pastor, the Reverend Tammy J. Rider, with enthusiasm. Rider is a 1994 graduate of United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities and a 1987 graduate of Augsburg University. She has served churches in both southern Minnesota and in and around Topeka, Kan. Prior to this, she served as tour director at the HHH Metrodome in Minneapolis.
Rider grew up in Minneapolis, Minn., and was a foster parent for several years, eventually adopting two of her daughters, Pamela and Christa, now both in their thirties. She now delights in six grandchildren. During her childhood, she developed a passion for reading and writing, eventually winning Guideposts magazine’s Youth Writing Contest in 1981, which brought along with it a partial college scholarship. She continued writing for the devotional book, “Daily Guideposts,” for a number of years in the 1980s and 1990s.
Along with writing, she enjoys theater, which was one of her college majors. She also serves on the Board of Directors for NAMI Southeast Minnesota (the National Alliance on Mental Illness). She is an avid Twins fan, having attended her first Twins game at the age of three, and cheers the team on, win or lose.
She is excited to be serving the congregations in Utica and Chatfield (Pioneer Presbyterian) and invites community members to stop by and see what the churches have to offer. The churches worship on the first and third Sunday of each month, with Chatfield at 8:30 a.m. and Utica at 10:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.