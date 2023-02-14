Hope Lutheran High School, 312 East Broadway Street, in Winona will be hosting a fish fry on Friday, February 24, 2023, from 4:30-7 p.m. The fish fry will benefit the senior class trip to New York. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $10 at Restored Blessings, at the Hope office, or from a Hope student and for $12 at the door. Meals will be served dine-in, carryout, or for curbside pickup and will include battered or baked fish or chicken strips, baked potato or french fries, dinner roll, coleslaw, and dessert (for donation).
