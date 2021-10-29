During the week of November 8-13, drop by the Youth Department at Winona Public Library at 151 West 5th Street to pick up an early literacy kit and free book for your child. Please note that there will be no pickups on November 11 because the library is closed. These kits are full of community resource information, early learning crafts, a free book, and more. There is a limit of one kit/book per child. This is geared toward ages birth through 8. The library is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit winona.lib.mn.us.
