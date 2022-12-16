Flu and COVID-19 vaccination are available by appointment at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona. To schedule, call 507-457-7648.
Jake Thomas, M.D., a hospitalist at Winona Health, urges community members to get vaccinated. “Please get your flu shot if you haven’t already. We are seeing a significant number of flu cases already this season, with some people requiring hospitalization. People who are elderly are especially vulnerable and should be sure to get vaccinated. Flu shots decrease your risk of getting the flu in the first place, and if you do get it, you will not get as sick if you are protected by the flu shot.”
Influenza (flu) can cause mild to severe illness and, at times, can even lead to death. Flu can be serious in people of all ages. Infants and young children, women who are pregnant, seniors, and those who have other health conditions are especially vulnerable. Flu symptoms usually come on suddenly. People who have flu often feel some or all of these symptoms: fever or feeling feverish/chills (not everyone with flu will have a fever); cough; sore throat; runny or stuffy nose; muscle or body aches; headaches; fatigue (tiredness); vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.
Regular dose flu vaccine is available for those six months and older, Flublok is available for people age 50 and older, and high dose vaccine is available for those age 65 or older.
When preparing for vaccination, bring insurance information if you have it, wear clothing that allows the upper arm to be quickly and easily accessible, and remember that masking is required at Winona Health.
If you’d like to schedule an appointment for a flu or COVID-19 vaccination at Winona Health, call 507-457-7648. For more information about Winona Health, visit winonahealth.org.
