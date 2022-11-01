Flu vaccination and COVID-19 boosters are available on a walk-in basis on Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Winona Health. Check-in is on the clinic second floor, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona.
Regular dose flu vaccine is available for those six months and older. Flublok is available for people age 50 and older, and high dose vaccine is available for those age 65 or older.
The COVID-19 booster is the bivalent booster, which was developed to provide additional protection against the Omicron variant. This is now approved for ages five and up. Those who have completed their primary COVID-19 series and have completed their last COVID-19 vaccination (primary series or booster) AND it has been at least two months since their last dose may receive this booster. Those who recently had COVID-19 may consider delaying their next vaccine (primary dose or booster) by three months from when symptoms started or, if no symptoms, when they first received a positive test.
Those who have questions about vaccination eligibility can find details and links to resources on the Winona Health website, www.winonahealth.org, or on the Minnesota Department of Health website.
Those coming in for COVID-19 booster dose should bring their vaccination card. Bring insurance information. Wear clothing that allows the upper arm to be quickly and easily accessible. There may be a wait depending on other patients and the number of people seeking the vaccine. Masking is required at Winona Health.
During road construction, Winona Health will always be accessible via Parks Avenue at Highway 61 near the YMCA.
If you’d like to schedule an appointment with a primary care provider at Winona Health, call 507-454-3650. If you’re looking for a provider, visit winonahealth.org, and click “Find a Provider.”
