Winona Health’s flu vaccination walk-in clinic will be in the Parkview Office Building on the Winona Health campus, 825 Mankato Avenue, in Winona. From October 4-28, 2022, the clinic will be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays (October 8 and 22) from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Insurance will be filed, so attendees will be asked for their insurance information. Regular-dose vaccine is available for those six months and older, flublok is available for people age 50 and older, and high-dose vaccine is available for those age 65 or older.
Please note that masking is required, and there may be a wait. Please dress in clothing that will allow for quickly exposing the upper arm.
You can walk in to the Parkview Office Building during the flu vaccination walk-in clinic date times, or beginning October 4, 2022, you can get your flu vaccination during a scheduled appointment with a healthcare provider.
Getting vaccinated against the flu not only helps protect you from the flu, it helps protect others you come in contact with. If you are vaccinated and still get the flu, it’s likely your symptoms will be milder and shorter in duration than if you had not been vaccinated.
Answers to frequently asked questions related to the flu can be found at winonahealth.com/flu.
During road construction, Winona Health will always be accessible via Parks Avenue at Highway 61 near the YMCA.
If you’d like to schedule an appointment with a primary care provider at Winona Health, call 507-454-3650. If you’re looking for a provider, visit winonahealth.org and click “Find a Provider.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.