Winona Health has been offering free flu vaccination on a walk-in basis since October 4 and will continue through Friday, January 14.
After January 14, those who would like to receive a flu vaccination can still walk in to the vaccination clinic on the first floor of the Parkview Office Building, 825 Mankato Avenue, in Winona. However, insurance will be filed (please bring insurance card) or a payment of $50 for regular dose and $75 for high dose (an option for those age 65 and older) will be collected at the time of vaccination.
Flu vaccination is also available on a walk-in basis at Main Street Clinic, 107 West Fourth Street in Winona, for $50 for regular dose and $75 for high dose (an option for those age 65 and older).
Getting vaccinated against the flu not only helps protect you from the flu, it helps protect everyone you come in contact with.
Answers to frequently asked questions related to flu can be found at winonahealth.org/flu. Answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccination can also be found on the Winona Health website.
