On Saturday, May 13, at 8 p.m., the Fogernes Sons of Norway will help Old Main in Galesville celebrate the Norwegian holiday early with songs, the movie, “Peer Gynt,” and Norwegian treats. The celebration will be held on the first floor, as the Old Main board and the city of Galesville determine the cost of bringing support for the third floor up to standard for future use. Proceeds from the event will help with needed building upgrades. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for college students, and free to people in high school and younger. Old Main is located at 20869 College Avenue in Galesville. Turn south on 12th Street from Ridge or Gale Avenues, and then turn west on College Avenue. Old Main is on the south side. The “Gale Star” share of proceeds from the “Gale Star” Festival on May 19 and 20 will also help address the third floor issue at Old Main. Go to www.oldmaingalesville.com for program information.
