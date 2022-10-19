The Winona Arts Center, located at 228 East Fifth Street in Winona, is pleased to present an evening of music with Opposable Thumbs on Saturday, October 29, at 7 p.m. Opposable Thumbs last performed in the beginning of the new millennium. The group still consists of Wayne Beezley, on mandolin and octave mandolin, Rick Sampson, on banjo, guitar, and mandolin, and Betsy Neil, on fiddle, with new bass player, Larry Dalton. This is an all-instrumental group, featuring well-crafted originals and new acoustic music from favorite new acoustic string bands.
The concert will open with Sampson and Son — Rick Sampson and his son Aric Sampson. Larry Dalton will perform with them as well. Sampson and Son have been performing in the Coulee Region for 15 years. Their music covers many styles including traditional, contemporary, popular, and originals.
The concert begins at 7 p.m., and the coffeehouse opens at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Tickets are available at Hardt’s Music until 4 p.m. on October 28 or through Eventbrite.
Masks are encouraged but not required.
For more information on this event and other activities at the Winona Arts Center, please visit our website at www.winonaarts.org.
