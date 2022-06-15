Food as Medicine study welcoming new participants

Winona Health is welcoming new participants to its unique Food as Medicine study.
Over the course of the study, participants receive, at no cost, a selection of diabetes-friendly pre-made meals, fresh produce and shelf-stable groceries over seven months. Participants are supported throughout the program with check-in calls from the Food as Medicine Team as well as educational newsletters and recipes.
The purpose of the Food as Medicine study is to assess the impact of healthy meals and food on adults with diabetes. Enrollment into the study requires an A1C measurement (average blood sugar) of 8 or over as determined by a lab test.
The Food as Medicine program is open to a limited number of Winona Health patients and will be on a first-come, first-served basis based on A1C≥8 and other qualifying factors. Those who volunteer for the study must commit to seven months of program participation, and a follow-up appointment in month eight to collect final labs and survey information. Participants who fully complete the program are eligible to receive a $25 gift card for groceries.
Those who have questions and are interested in participating are invited to visit winonahealth.org/FAM or call 507-453-3749 by July 15.
More information is available at www.winonahealth.org/resources-2/food-as-medicine.
