Fools Five Road Race Committee is pleased to announce this year’s auction and race will be back in full force. Friday, April 1, the auction returns to the Lewiston Community Center, with the race on Saturday, April 2. In addition, the committee has acquired new Fools Five banners that are now displayed on Debra Drive, Main Street, Highway 25, and Fremont Street in Lewiston. The entirety of the cost associated with the banners was paid for with a $15,000 grant from the Fischer Family Foundation, to whom we owe an immense amount of gratitude.
“So, as the town is all gussied up and ready, let’s come together on April 2 to walk and run, share memories, support friends and family, and honor those who have faced the battle of cancer,” said Judy Hovelson, co-race director.
The family-friendly road race has a one-mile race and a USTA certified 8K race. One hundred percent of the donations received will go towards cancer research. Participants can register online at www.foolsfive.org or the day of the race.
The support and care we give one another during Fools Five weekend has always been phenomenal. We look forward to being together in person.
The auction will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Lewiston Community Center. The start time is 5 p.m. and doors open at 4 p.m.
The race will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Main Street in Lewiston starting at 1 p.m. More details available at www.foolsfive.org.
Fools Five Road Race, Minnesota’s oldest road race for cancer research, has brought people from around the world to Lewiston to raise funds for cancer research. Noted past runners/guest speakers have been Dick Beardsley, Garry Bjorklund, Carrie Tollefson, Alberto Salazar, Tony Schiller, Sarah Thorsett (Renk), Frank Shorter, Priscilla Welch, and Kenechi Udeze. In total, more than $2.3m has been donated to Gundersen Medical Foundation and Eagles Cancer Telethon, which donates to the Mayo Clinic, the Hormel Institute for Cancer Research, and the Masonic Cancer Center at the University of Minnesota.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.