The Fools Five Road Race Committee is pleased to announce this year’s auction and race will be back in full force, this time for its 45th year with the theme of “You are...the inspiration.”
On Friday, March 31, the auction returns to the Lewiston Community Center, with the race on Saturday, April 1.
“We are looking forward to our 45th year of the Fools Five Road Race. Come join us as we usher in spring by walking or running with family and friends,” said Judy Hovelson, co-race director.
The family-friendly road race has a one-mile race and a USTA certified 8K race. One hundred percent of the donations received will go towards cancer research. Participants can register online at www.foolsfive.org or on the day of the race. This year’s guest speakers are Crystal Eide, who runs the Caleb Eide Memorial Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to the memory of her son, Caleb. Lisa Hoover, a beneficiary of the foundation, will also speak.
“Many things have changed since we started in 1979, but the one thing that hasn't is you — your commitment to funding cancer research, to supporting those impacted by cancer, and to continue our cause,” said Dan Goss, co-race director.
In 2022, more than $89,000 was raised. The support and care we give one another during Fools Five weekend has always been phenomenal. This is one of the best weekends of the year, and we look forward to seeing everyone in person.
The auction begins on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 5 p.m. (doors open at 4 p.m.) at the Lewiston Community Center. The race begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023, on Main Street in Lewiston.
More details available at www.foolsfive.org. If you would like more information about Fools Five Road Race, please contact Emily Ulrich at 507-459-8420, or email emily.ulrich@foolsfive.org.
