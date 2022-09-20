On Saturday, September 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Castlerock Museum in Alma will hold its annual From Forest to Furniture event. During the event, Derek Olson, Tom Latane, and Will Reser will demonstrate woodworking techniques used since the days when woodworkers walked into the woods for their material and began the work on the forest floor. If not actual antiques, the tools they use will be similar to those employed centuries ago. Spectators will be able to visit with the woodworkers as the chips fly.
Derek Olson is an award-winning woodworker from La Crosse, Wis., focused on hand tool techniques. Tom Latane is a blacksmith and woodworker with a shop in Pepin, Wis., where he focuses on preindustrial technology. Will Reser is from Minneapolis, Minn., and focuses on blacksmithing and hand tool woodworking.
Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for students. Children four and under are free. Members receive a 50 percent discount. Contact the museum at 608-685-4231 or info@castlerockmuseum.com for more details.
