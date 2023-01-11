The League of Women Voters — Winona, Project FINE, and the Winona County Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee are pleased to invite you to the 2023 Elected Official Outreach Event on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 9-11 a.m. at the Winona County History Center’s Wanek Hall.
All are invited and encouraged to attend this free, public meeting. Local elected officials from state, county, and municipal offices will be asked to speak about what they hope to accomplish during their term of office. Questions will be taken from audience members. Light refreshments will be served. The program begins at 9:15 a.m. Wanek Hall is on the second floor of the history center at 160 Johnson Street in Winona.
