The Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) is pleased to announce Terri Spartz, Winona Middle School language arts teacher, and Samantha Wagner, Winona Senior High School counselor, as this year’s payroll deduction grant winners. Each year, the Foundation for WAPS chooses two $250 grant winners from a pool of Winona Area Public Schools staff members who give to the Foundation through payroll deduction. The staff grant winners are able to purchase educational materials for their classroom or department with the grant money that will help them to enrich, expand, and enhance learning for our students. Congratulations, Terri and Samantha, for giving back to your school.
